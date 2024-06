The Rays released Ramirez on Thursday.

Ramirez cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and is now free to sign with another organization. He's slashed a disappointing .268/.284/.305 this season, but Ramirez carried a career .289/.329/.419 line into 2024, including a .322/.357/.445 line against left-handed pitching. The 29-year-old shouldn't have trouble landing a major-league contract.