Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 5-4 win against the Reds on Saturday.

After Cincinnati tallied two runs in the top of the first inning, Ramirez knotted up the score with a two-run blast in the bottom of the frame. The long ball ended a 45-game homerless stretch for the veteran dating back to April 15. Ramirez went deep a career-high 12 times last season, but he's homered only twice through 61 games this year.