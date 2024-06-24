Ramirez joined the Nationals in San Diego and could be formally added to the active roster prior to Monday's series opener with the Padres, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Ramirez started the season with the Rays, slashing .268/.284/.305 before being released June 14. After signing with Washington, he appeared in seven games with Triple-A Rochester, going 9-for-24 with four RBI. The Nationals haven't yet confirmed that Ramirez has been called up to the big club, but more details on his status should arrive shortly before the 9:40 p.m. ET start time of Monday's game.