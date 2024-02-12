Caminero is unlikely to crack the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Caminero made his major-league debut in late September of last year, skipping over the Triple-A level. That promotion was made in part due to need, though, and the fact that he's just 20 and has only 81 games of Double-A experience and zero Triple-A experience under his belt points to more seasoning required. Caminero forcing his way onto the roster with a dominant spring training can't be ruled out, but fantasy managers should expect him to spend some time back in the minors first.
