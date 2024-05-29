Triple-A Durham placed Caminero on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with a quad strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caminero injured his quad late in Tuesday's game against Jacksonville. He spent time on the IL earlier this season with a left quad strain, though it's not clear if it's the same leg bothering him this time around. Caminero has been in a slump lately with Durham, going 3-for-36 with a 32.5 percent strikeout rate over his last 40 plate appearances.