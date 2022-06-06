Franco has yet to resume baseball activities since suffering a right quadriceps strain May 30, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

When Franco was placed on the 10-day injured list a day after suffering the injury, the Rays initially had optimism the star shortstop would be ready to return to action two weeks later. However, with Franco having yet to return to the field in any capacity in the week since he injured his quad, he could be facing a longer recovery timeline than expected. Taylor Walls should continue to receive the bulk of the starts at shortstop while Franco is on the IL.