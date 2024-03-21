Rafaela is starting at second base for the Red Sox on Thursday for the first time this spring, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Rafaela had seen some innings at the keystone earlier this week, but this will be his first start there during Grapefruit League play. The 23-year-old remains in competition for the Red Sox' center field job, but he could also see some action at second base, particularly while Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) is sidelined.