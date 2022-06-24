Arroyo was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list on Friday.
Arroyo will return to the team ahead of their three game series against the Guardians, rejoining the squad after being placed on the COVID-19 IL on June 15. The 27-year-old has struggled in the month of June, going 2-for-16 with a double, an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases over 16 at-bats in seven games. With the Red Sox next series being in Toronto, Arroyo may be asked to step into a larger role due to the unvaccinated status of some of his teammates.
