Covey was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Covey earned a spot with Boston's pitching staff to begin the regular season, but he'll be removed from the major-league club after a rough relief outing against the Orioles on Saturday. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two in Saturday's loss. Covey could return to the majors at some point this season, but he's struggled in the big leagues in each of the last three seasons.