Whitlock (3-2) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Yankees. He struck out six.

Whitlock turned in his best performance of the year thus far, working into the seventh inning before being pulled after 88 pitches. Whitlock produced an impressive 18 swinging strikes on the night, while his only blemish came on a solo home run in the sixth inning. If the young hurler can manage to stay healthy, he will remain an integral part of the Red Sox rotation for the remainder of the season with Corey Kluber having been relegated to the bullpen.