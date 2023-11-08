Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Wednesday that Duran (toe) has begun weight-bearing exercises, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Duran is more than two months removed from Aug. 30 surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left big toe and should be fully recovered well before the beginning of spring training in February. The 27-year-old center fielder enjoyed a mini breakout with the Red Sox in 2023, slashing .295/.346/.482 with eight homers and 24 steals across 102 games.