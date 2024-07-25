Duran went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 20-7 loss to Colorado.

Duran belted his 13th home run and league-leading 12th triple, extending a hit streak to eight games. He's 17-for-35 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored during the streak. Duran's appeared in all 101 games for Boston this season and is one game shy of the career-high mark he set last season.