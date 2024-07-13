Duran batted second and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 6-1 loss to Kansas City.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, cognizant of Boston's struggles against left-handers, moved the righty-hitting Rob Refsnyder to leadoff against Cole Ragans. While Refsnyder got on base twice against Ragans, the left-hander stifled the rest of Boston's lineup, the second time in three games the Red Sox were quelled by a southpaw. Duran, who is batting .275/.336/.468 overall, is .242/.313/.300 against lefties.