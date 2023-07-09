Duran went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, one double, an additional RBI and two additional runs scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Athletics.

Duran turned in his fourth multi-hit effort of July and cranked his fifth long ball of the season. Since the beginning of the month, Duran is 13-for-22 (.591) with six doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and two stolen bases in seven games. He'll likely have one more chance to maintain his hot streak prior to the All-Star break, as the Red Sox take on expected starter JP Sears and the Athletics on Sunday.