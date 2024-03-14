Winckowski allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out two over 3.2 innings in Thursday's spring game against the Phillies.

Winckowski, making his fourth Grapefruit League start, breezed through the first inning then hit a road bump in the second, which included a Triston Casas throwing error. He was sharp over his first three appearances before Thursday's effort. Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe notes that Tanner Houck and Cooper Criswell have positioned themselves for the final two rotation spots ahead of Winckowski and Garrett Whitlock; however, manager Alex Cora has not indicated which two pitchers will follow Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta and Kutter Crawford. Winckowski was a revelation out of the bullpen in 2023 and could be headed there, per Abraham.