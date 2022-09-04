Crawford was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Sept. 1, with a right shoulder impingement.

The 26-year-old had already been scratched from Sunday's scheduled start due to the injury, and he'll end up missing some additional time. The severity of the issue is unclear, but the fact it's a shoulder injury could make it difficult for Crawford to return this season. Josh Winckowski was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move and is a likely bet to start Sunday, though the Red Sox haven't officially announced their updated pitching plans.