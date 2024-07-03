Crawford (4-7) earned the win against the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Crawford allowed a solo home run to Jake Burger in the fifth inning but was otherwise fantastic, registering a whopping 16 swinging strikes on just 72 pitches. He only threw 23 pitches June 26 as the game was suspended for weather but has now logged quality starts in his past four official contests. On the season, the 28-year-old owns a 3.47 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 102:28 K:BB over 98.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Yankees this weekend.