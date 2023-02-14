Yoshida is likely to bat leadoff for the Red Sox, manager Alex Cora indicated to Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican Tuesday.

Cora noted that he planned to split up the left-handed hitting Yoshida and Rafael Devers in the batting order, which could put Devers in the three spot. The on-base skills Yoshida showed in Japan seemed to make him an ideal fit for the top of Boston's lineup and it appears his manager agrees. It remains to be seen who might hit second in between the two lefties, but Enrique Hernandez is a candidate.