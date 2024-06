Yoshida is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Reds.

With Cincinnati sending southpaw Nick Lodolo to the mound Sunday, the lefty-hitting Yoshida will begin the game in the dugout. He went 0-for-8 over the first two games of the series, and since returning from a thumb injury June 11, he's gone 4-for-34 with one RBI. Rob Refsnyder will serve as the designated hitter Sunday and bat second.