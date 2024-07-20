Yoshida will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Yoshida will get a breather as Boston faces left-hander Justin Wrobleski on the mound. Tyler O'Neill will handle the designated hitter role while Romy Gonzalez enters the lineup at shortstop after some shuffling, batting sixth versus Los Angeles.
