Chavis was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 25-year-old was sent to the minors at the start of the week but will rejoin the Red Sox with Danny Santana (quadriceps) going to the injured list. Chavis is hitting .207/.230/.328 in 61 plate appearances this season and should provide infield depth for Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Could be headed back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: On bench Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Playing time trending up•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Fills in for Dalbec•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Starts at 2B, leads off•