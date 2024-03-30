Pivetta (0-1) took the loss Friday versus the Mariners, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 10 over six innings.

Pivetta was dominant Friday, allowing a lone run on a J.P. Crawford solo homer in the sixth inning while striking out 10 Mariners. However, the Red Sox couldn't crack George Kirby as Pivetta was ultimately saddled with the loss in a 1-0 defeat. The 31-year-old right-hander is expected to be a major piece in Boston's rotation after going 10-9 with a 4.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 183:50 K:BB last season. Pivetta's tentatively in line for a road matchup next week against the A's.