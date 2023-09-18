The Reds optioned Spiers to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

He'll move off the 28-man active roster to clear a spot for right-hander Connor Phillips, whose contract was selected from Triple-A ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Twins. After making his first two big-league appearances with Cincinnati as a starter, Spiers worked out of the bullpen during his latest stint with the Reds. He made his lone relief appearance in Sunday's loss to the Mets, giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over three innings.