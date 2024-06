Spiers (1-1) yielded three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over the Pirates.

Spiers coughed up a run in the third inning and two more in the fifth. He's given up seven runs in 12 innings during his two starts this season, both of which came against Pittsburgh. He's sporting a 3.45 ERA with a 25:6 K:BB through 31.1 frames this season. Spiers is currently in line for a start in St. Louis this weekend.