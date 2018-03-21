Lorenzen (shoulder) won't throw for "several days" as he recovers from his strained teres major muscle, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. The Reds won't commit yet to Lorenzen needing to go on the DL, but there are just eight days of spring training remaining.

This injury has been compared to a similar injury that teammate Brandon Finnegan suffered last season, albeit not as severe. It's noteworthy that Finnegan was out much longer than expected and had setbacks in his attempt to return and still isn't all the way up to speed this year yet.