Lorenzen (4-4) allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Orioles.

Lorenzen gave up a solo home run to Anthony Santander and a grand slam to Heston Kjerstad. This outing ended a few impressive stretches for Lorenzen -- it was the first time in nine starts he's allowed more than three runs, and it was the first time in his last four appearances that he's issued multiple walks. Given his success this year, to the tune of a 3.40 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 58:35 K:BB over 82 innings across 14 starts, it's safe to assume this was just a poor start against a tough opponent. He'll look to rebound in his next outing, which is projected to be at home versus the Rays.