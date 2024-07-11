Lorenzen (5-5) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks over five innings while striking out three.

Lorenzen really struggled in the second inning, hitting Logan O'Hoppe with a pitch to open the frame before then surrendering back-to-back walks and two hits, one of which went for a home run to give the Angels an early 4-0 lead. All of the right-hander's four walks came over the first two innings and he actually went 1-2-3 through each of the final two frames, but still ended up taking the second loss in his last three starts. It marked the third outing in a row in which Lorenzen has issued at least four walks and the second time in his last three starts that he's allowed five runs. On a more positive note, he's now gone at least five innings in six straight.