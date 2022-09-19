Rodgers, who isn't starting Monday against the Giants, will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his left hamstring strain, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Although manager Bud Black said Sunday that he doesn't think Rodgers' hamstring injury is significant, the second baseman will be further examined to determine the severity of the issue. Ryan McMahon is taking his place at the keystone and leading off Monday, while Rodgers should tentatively be considered day-to-day until the results of his MRI are known.