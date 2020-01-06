Rockies' Kelby Tomlinson: Signs minors deal with Rockies
Tomlinson signed a minor-league deal which includes an invitation to major-league camp with Colorado on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Tomlinson has parts of four years of big-league experience to his name, though he hasn't done much of note. In 687 career plate appearances for the Giants from 2015 to 2018, he hit a modest .265/.331/.332 with three homers. He endured a difficult 2019 campaign, hitting just .242/.301/.301 in 99 Triple-A games in the Diamondbacks' and Mariners' systems.
