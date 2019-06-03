Tomlinson signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday.

Tomlinson slashed .218/.320/.276 in 30 games with the Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate in Reno before he was released May 12. As he changes organizations, the 28-year-old will stick around in the Pacific Coast League and provide some depth in the infield for Tacoma.

