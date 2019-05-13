Kelby Tomlinson: Cut loose by Arizona
Tomlinson was released by the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports reports.
Tomlinson was slashing .213/.314/.270 with five RBI over 31 games, but he'll search for a new team following this latest move. He hasn't surfaced in the big leagues since the 2018 season with San Francisco.
