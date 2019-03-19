Diamondbacks' Kelby Tomlinson: Cut from big-league camp
Tomlinson was assigned to minor-league camp on Tuesday.
Tomlinson went 2-for-25 in the Cactus League, which can't have helped his already slim chances at breaking camp in the big leagues. He's not on the 40-man roster, so he may not be the first choice to fill in when an infielder gets injured.
