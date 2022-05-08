Gilbreath was recalled by the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gilbreath had a brief stint with the big-league club earlier this season, but he allowed six earned runs while posting a 3:4 K:BB across 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. Justin Lawrence was optioned in the corresponding move.
