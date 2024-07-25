Gilbreath (elbow) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out two across one inning in an Arizona Complex League game Tuesday.

Gilbreath is nearing a return from Tommy John surgery, and Tuesday's outing marked his first game action since Aug. 26, 2022. His time in the ACL is expected to be brief before his rehab assignment is shifted to Triple-A Albuquerque.