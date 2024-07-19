Gilbreath (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and will begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League early next week, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Gilbreath continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery in March of 2023. He was slated to return to the majors earlier this season, but that was pushed back after he strained his shoulder in May, prompting a move to the 60-day injured list. he appears ready to begin ramping back up, however. In his last full season in 2022 with the Rockies, Gilbreath posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 43 innings.