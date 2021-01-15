site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Comes to terms with Colorado
RotoWire Staff
Jan 15, 2021
1 min read
Stephenson and the Rockies agreed to a one-year deal Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The financial terms of the deal are not yet known. Stephenson came over in a trade from the Reds in November. Where exactly he fits into the Rockies' bullpen depends on whether or not he looks more like he did in 2019 (3.76 ERA) or 2020 (9.90 ERA).
