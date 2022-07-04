Feltner will be placed on the 7-day injured list due to back soreness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Feltner was a candidate to start Wednesday against the Dodgers in place of Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), but it now appears as though Jose Urena will get a chance with Feltner headed to the IL. He figures to be considered for spot starts in the future upon returning to health.

