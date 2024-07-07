Feltner is no longer scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Royals at Coors Field and is expected to make his next start during the Rockies' upcoming four-game series in Cincinnati, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Tanner Gordon will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Sunday's game, while Feltner will presumably be pushed back just one day in the pitching schedule to start Monday's series opener in Cincinnati. According to Skyler Timmins of PurpleRow.com, manager Bud Black said the decision to push back Feltner in the pitching schedule was in part due to his stronger numbers on the road (4.65 ERA in 50.1 innings) compared to at Coors Field (6.75 ERA in 41.1 innings) in addition to the fact that the Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio native will have family and friends in attendance for the Cincinnati series. Assuming Feltner takes the hill Monday or Tuesday against the Reds, he'll tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come next weekend in New York against the Mets.