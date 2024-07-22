Feltner (1-10) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over seven frames Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Giants.

Feltner served up two solo homers in the loss, including Jorge Soler's leadoff shot to open the game. Feltner has fallen to 0-9 over his last 17 appearances since his lone win of 2024. However, he's looked much better as of late; Feltner has posted a 2.83 ERA over his last five starts. His season ERA sits at 5.19 with a 97:34 K:BB through 109.1 innings. Feltner's next outing is projected to be a rematch in San Francisco.