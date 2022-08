The Rockies recalled Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his scheduled start in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in San Diego.

Feltner, who is making his ninth appearance and eighth start of the season for the Rockies, will carry a 1-3 record, 5.59 ERA and 1.35 WHIP into the contest. He'll likely be bound for Albuquerque immediately after his start, unless the Rockies deal away another starting pitcher prior to Tuesday's trade deadline and have a permanent opening in the rotation.