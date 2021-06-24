Triple-A Albuquerque placed Rolison on the 7-day injured list June 14 after he had his appendix removed, MLB.com reports. Rockies manager Bud Black said Rolison is expected to be on the shelf for about six weeks.

Rolison, one of the Rockies' top pitching prospects in the upper levels of the minors, compiled a 4.38 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 12.1 innings over his first three starts with Albuquerque following his promotion from Double-A Hartford. He's not expected to rejoin the Albuquerque rotation until early August, which could hamper the 23-year-old lefty's chances of receiving a late-season call-up to the majors.