Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fires seven strong in no-decision Thursday
Anderson didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk across seven innings. He struck out five.
Anderson got back on track Thursday after allowing five runs through five innings in his previous outing. The southpaw certainly deserved the win, exiting the game prior to the eighth inning with a 5-2 lead, but the Rockies' bullpen was unable to hold the lead and the team went on to lose in 13 innings. He'll now carry a 4.81 ERA and 7.8 K/9 into his next start, which will come on the road against the Phillies.
