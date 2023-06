The Rangers traded Ragans and Roni Cabrera to the Royals on Friday in exchange for Aroldis Chapman.

Ragans was a first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2016 MLB Draft, but he has posted an underwhelming 5.32 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 51:30 K:BB in 64.1 career major-league innings. The 25-year-old left-hander will report to the Royals' Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. Cabrera, a 17-year-old outfield prospect, is the headliner of the return for Kansas City.