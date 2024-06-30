Ragans (5-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on six hits and a walk over 4.2 innings as the Royals were downed 7-2 by the Guardians. He struck out six.

The big blow off the southpaw was a two-run blast by rookie Jhonkensy Noel in the fourth inning, but Ragans also got tagged for doubles by Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez, with the latter chasing him from the game in the fifth after 93 pitches (52 strikes). Ragans hadn't given up more than three runs in a start since May 11, and he'll take a 3.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 126:34 K:BB through 102.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Colorado.