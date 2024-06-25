Ragans (5-5) earned the win over Miami on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out 11 batters over six innings.

Ragans racked up 27 swings-and-misses -- the most by any pitcher in baseball this season -- en route to his first win since May 22. Despite the five-game stretch of starts without a victory, the southpaw has been pitching well, as he posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB during the drought. Ragans' 11 punchouts Monday were his second-most this season, and he ranks third in MLB with 120 strikeouts on the campaign. He is also tied for third in the majors with 12 quality starts.