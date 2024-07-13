Ragans (6-6) earned the win Friday over the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out seven.

Ceddanne Rafaela drove in the lone run against Ragans with a two-out double in the second inning. Otherwise, the left-hander was excellent Friday, making it through seven frames for a second straight outing. Ragans has held opponents to two runs or fewer in nine of his last 11 starts, posting a 2.39 ERA over that span (67.2 innings). Ragans, who'll represent the Royals at the All-Star game next week, wraps up the first half with a 3.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 141 strikeouts, good for third-most in the league.