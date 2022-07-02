Pineda (1-3) allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings Friday, striking out three and taking the loss against Kansas City.

Pineda gave up one run through three innings before Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier tagged him with back-to-back homers in the fourth. It was his first start since May 14 after a stint on the injured list with a fractured finger. The 33-year-old righty now owns a 3.62 ERA with a 15:4 K:BB through 27.1 frames. Pineda is lined up to face Cleveland at home next week.