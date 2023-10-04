Ryan will start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays on Thursday, if necessary, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Ryan had been lined up for the start, so this doesn't come as a surprise. The Twins hope they can save him for the ALDS, of course, which they would be able to do if they are able to eliminate Toronto with a Game 2 victory. Ryan boasted a 197:34 K:BB over 161.2 innings during the regular season, but his 4.51 ERA points to the inconsistency he dealt with.