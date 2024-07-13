Ryan (6-6) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings, taking the loss versus the Giants on Friday.

Ryan avoided giving up a ohme run for just the second time in his last eight starts, but that was about the only positive for him in this outing. The five runs allowed matched a season high, and three walks were also the most he's given up in a start all year. The right-hander concludes a strong first half with a 3.53 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 124:19 K:BB over 114.2 innings through 19 starts. Ryan is likely to take the hill during the Twins' two-game home series versus the Brewers after the All-Star break.