Ryan allowed four runs on six hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks.

Ryan's run of three straight quality starts came to a close, as Arizona got to him early Tuesday. All four runs on his line were surrendered over the first two innings, though he was able to settle down and exit at 86 pitches (58 strikes). This was the fourth time in 2024 that Ryan avoided walking a batter. He's now at a 3.31 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 100:15 K:BB over 98 innings through 16 starts. He's projected to make his next start at Seattle.